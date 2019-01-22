Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Near double-double in loss

Conley managed 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pelicans.

Conley had a strong game, tallying his most steals this year and topping 20 point for the sixth time in 2019. Although the Grizzlies have been falling in the standings, Conley remains one of the steadiest contributors at point guard and should remain so as long as he can avoid injury. He's averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes per game on the season.