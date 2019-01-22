Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Near double-double in loss
Conley managed 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pelicans.
Conley had a strong game, tallying his most steals this year and topping 20 point for the sixth time in 2019. Although the Grizzlies have been falling in the standings, Conley remains one of the steadiest contributors at point guard and should remain so as long as he can avoid injury. He's averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes per game on the season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Submits strong final line in Houston•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Solid in loss to Heat•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Good to go Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Probable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 31 points in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.