Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Not on injury report

Conley is not on the Grizzlies' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Conley missed Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs due to an illness, but it looks like his availability won't be in any question on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect the veteran to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup.

