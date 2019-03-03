Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Officially ruled out

Conley won't play Sunday against Oklahoma City due to general soreness, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Conley was listed as doubtful earlier in the afternoon, so it's unsurprising that he's been ruled out. Delon Wright figures to be in line for a start at point guard with Conley on the shelf.

More News
Our Latest Stories