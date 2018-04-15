Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Only plays 12 games

Conley played in 12 games during the 2017-18 season and averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Conley's season officially ended back on Jan.27 when he had surgery on his left heel but he's expected to make a full recover in time for training camp next year. The former Ohio State star will be entering the third year of his five-year, $153 million signed back in July 2016.