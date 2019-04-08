Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Out vs. DET

Conley (ankle) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

With the Grizzlies well out of the playoff picture, Conley will remain out for a fifth straight game as he nurses a sore left knee. It would be a surprise if he's back for Wednesday's season finale, so expect Delon Wright to continue seeing big minutes.

