Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Playing, starting Wednesday
Conley (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
As expected, Conley will be in the lineup after being considered probable to play Wednesday. There's been no report of the point guard being limited in any way against Portland, so expect him to be a full go.
