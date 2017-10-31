Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Playing through foot soreness
Conley has been playing through foot soreness over the past few games, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Conley's shot hasn't been falling over the past two contests (12.0 points per game on 28.6 percent shooting), so this news clears things up. On the year, he's shooting just 36.8 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from deep. Assuming he continues playing through the issue, it may be best to avoid deploying him in DFS.
