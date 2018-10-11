Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Pops for game-high 24 in preseason loss
Conley scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding a rebound, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Magic.
While the point guard looked to be more than ready for the regular season, the same can't be said for his Grizzlies teammates, none of whom were able to score more than 10 points on the night. After suiting up for only 12 games last season due to a heel injury, staying healthy remains Conley's top priority in 2018-19.
