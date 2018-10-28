Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Posts 18 points and seven assists

Conley contributed 18 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Saturday's 117-96 win over the Suns.

Conley and Marc Gasol quickly put the game out of reach in the first half. The Grizzlies are certainly happy to have Conley back in the fold after losing him early last season due to a heel injury. He's back and ready to produce, and he's now putting up familiar stat lines after shaking off the rust in the first couple of contests. Since the veteran hasn't been out there producing since last season, he's certainly undervalued and should regain his footing as one of the league's most consistent point guards.