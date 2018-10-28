Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Posts 18 points and seven assists
Conley contributed 18 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Saturday's 117-96 win over the Suns.
Conley and Marc Gasol quickly put the game out of reach in the first half. The Grizzlies are certainly happy to have Conley back in the fold after losing him early last season due to a heel injury. He's back and ready to produce, and he's now putting up familiar stat lines after shaking off the rust in the first couple of contests. Since the veteran hasn't been out there producing since last season, he's certainly undervalued and should regain his footing as one of the league's most consistent point guards.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-high scoring total in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Leads all scorers with 23 points Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Double-double in win over Hawks•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Pops for game-high 24 in preseason loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Likely resting Saturday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...