Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Posts 25 points, nine dimes in win
Conley collected 25 points (8-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.
Conley has poured in at least 25 points in each of his last three appearances, and he has scored at least 22 points in five straight. There's plenty of interest in Conley as the trade deadline approaches. However, it's unclear whether a change of scenery would benefit the 31-year-old veteran for fantasy purposes since Conley is perhaps the Grizzlies' only reliable playmaker who can score from all three levels and distribute the ball offensively.
