Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Pours in 27 points in regular season opener

Conley supplied 27 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 103-91 win against the Pelicans.

Conley was extremely efficient, and picked up right where he left off after finishing the preseason with 19 points (on six-of-nine from the field) in 19 minutes against these same Pelicans. Expect Conley to be as aggressive as ever in 2017-18, as the summer departure of Zach Randolph calls for someone on the Grizzlies to step up and do more in the scoring department.

