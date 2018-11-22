Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Pours in 30 points Wednesday

Conley provided 30 points (11-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 104-103 win over the Spurs.

In a game that came down to the final seconds, Conley's stellar play helped the Grizzlies out of a seven-game slump. The 11-year veteran came just one assist shy of his second double-double of the season. He's scored in double-digits for seven straight games, and over that span, he's averaged an impressive 25.3 points and 6.1 assists per game. Conley will look to keep things rolling on Friday against the Clippers.