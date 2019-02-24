Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Probable for Monday
Conley is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Lakers with left knee soreness.
The injury doesn't seem to be anything serious, as Conley will likely play. Conley is averaging 33.5 minutes per game, and if he does play, he should see his usual workload. More information on his status should come out following the team's shootaround on Monday.
