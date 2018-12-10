Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Probable for Monday
Conley (finger) is expected to play Monday against the Nuggets.
There's been no word as to when Conley suffered the injury, but he shouldn't miss any time because of it. He figures to take on his usual role as the starting point guard for Memphis in Denver.
