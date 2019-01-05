Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Probable Saturday
Conley is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to left shoulder soreness.
Conley has regularly been on the injury report recently, but has consistently played through the pain. Thus, he appears on track to go again Saturday barring any setbacks. He bounced back from his worst game of the year in last night's loss to the Nets by posting 31 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and four steals across 38 minutes. Expect confirmation of his status closer to game-time.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 31 points in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Good to go vs. Brooklyn•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Hurts shoulder in scoreless outing•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 26 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...