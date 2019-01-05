Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Probable Saturday

Conley is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to left shoulder soreness.

Conley has regularly been on the injury report recently, but has consistently played through the pain. Thus, he appears on track to go again Saturday barring any setbacks. He bounced back from his worst game of the year in last night's loss to the Nets by posting 31 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and four steals across 38 minutes. Expect confirmation of his status closer to game-time.