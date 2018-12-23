Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Probable Sunday vs. Lakers
Conley (hamstring) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Lakers.
Conley has been battling a hamstring injury lately, but has played each of the past two contests, totaling 46 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and a steal. More information about his availability may emerge prior to tipoff.
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 23 points in Friday's loss•
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will play Friday•
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Probable vs. Kings•
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Unencumbered by hamstring•
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Playing, starting Wednesday•
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Full go in morning shootaround•
