Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Probable Sunday vs. Lakers

Conley (hamstring) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Lakers.

Conley has been battling a hamstring injury lately, but has played each of the past two contests, totaling 46 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and a steal. More information about his availability may emerge prior to tipoff.

