Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Probable vs. Kings
Conley is listed as probable for Friday's game against Sacramento due to left hamstring soreness.
Conley has been battling an ankle issue, although he did log 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Portland. Expect him to be ready to play in Sacramento, although his status likely won't be cleared up until closer to tip.
