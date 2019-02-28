Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Productive in loss to Bulls
Conley scored 21 points (7-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls.
The veteran point guard has stayed busy since the Grizzlies elected not to deal him at the deadline. Conley is averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 assists, 3.4 boards, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over his last seven games, and while Memphis is headed squarely for the draft lottery, at this point it still looks like the 31-year-old has a place in their future plans.
