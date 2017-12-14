Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Progresses to light on-court work, conditioning

Conley (Achilles) has started performing light on-court work and conditioning, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports. An official timetable for a return still has yet to be determined.

It was announced in late November that Conley would miss two-to-three weeks. We've entered the two-week portion of that timetable, though there haven't been reports of his progress up until this news. It doesn't appear he's approaching a return very soon, as he's apparently still working on putting pressure on his Achilles and trying to get back into game shape. In the meantime, Andrew Harrison, Tyreke Evans and Mario Chalmers are all pitching in to fill in minutes at point guard.