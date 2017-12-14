Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Progresses to light on-court work, conditioning
Conley (Achilles) has started performing light on-court work and conditioning, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports. An official timetable for a return still has yet to be determined.
It was announced in late November that Conley would miss two-to-three weeks. We've entered the two-week portion of that timetable, though there haven't been reports of his progress up until this news. It doesn't appear he's approaching a return very soon, as he's apparently still working on putting pressure on his Achilles and trying to get back into game shape. In the meantime, Andrew Harrison, Tyreke Evans and Mario Chalmers are all pitching in to fill in minutes at point guard.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will miss another two-to-three weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out indefinitely•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Pacers•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Doesn't go through shootaround•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 20 points Tuesday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.