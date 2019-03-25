Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Monday
Conley is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to a sore left thigh.
Conley wasn't included on the initial report, but the Grizzlies added him after shootaround, so keep a close eye on the veteran's status as tip-off approaches. Conley was held out of Friday's game in Orlando, but he returned Saturday to post 23 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes versus Minnesota.
