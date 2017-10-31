Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Wednesday

Conley is dealing with a sore left Achilles and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

It was reported earlier Tuesday that Conley has been playing through some foot soreness over the last two games, though it's now being listed as an Achilles ailment. In order to avoid the injury worsening, the Grizzlies could ultimately hold Conley out Wednesday, though for the time being he'll be given a questionable designation. Look for another update after the team's morning shootaround, but if Conley misses any time, Mario Chalmers, Tyreke Evans and Andrew Harrison would all be in line for added minutes.