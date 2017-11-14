Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Wednesday
Conley is dealing with a sore left Achilles and is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
The Achilles has been bothering Conley for much of this season, already costing him one game at the start of November. He'll receive treatment over the next 24 hours or so and will then likely test it out during pregame warmups ahead of Wednesday's contest before a final decision is made on his availability. If Conley is ultimately held out, Mario Chalmers and Tyreke Evans would likely benefit the most.
