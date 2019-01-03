Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable Friday

Conley (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Nets.

Conley noted Thursday that he is confident in his ability to take the floor Friday, but the Grizzlies are less optimistic, listing him as questionable. If he unexpectedly misses time, that would open up minutes for the likes of Shelvin Mack and Jevon Carter.

