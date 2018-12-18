Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable Monday
Conley will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Conley wasn't previously listed on the Grizzlies' injury report, but he's been battling through a hamstring issue of late and it's evidently flared up once again. He'll likely test it out during pregame warmups and a decision on his availability should come shortly after.
