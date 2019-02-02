Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable Sunday
Conley (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Knicks.
Left knee soreness prevented the veteran from playing Friday against Charlotte, and it's possible Conley sits out a second straight game. In his absence, Jevon Carter and Shelvin Mack started in the backcourt.
