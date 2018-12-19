Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable Wednesday

Conley (hamstring) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.

Conley was unable to suit up for Monday's loss to the Warriors, and looks like he is trending towards another game-time decision. Shelvin Mack would presumably replace him in the starting lineup at pointguard should he be unable to go again. An update on his status should be made available following Wednesday's shootaround.

