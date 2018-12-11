Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable with sore hamstring

Conley is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to left hamstring soreness.

Conley presumably aggravated his hamstring during Monday's game against the Nuggets. More information about his status could arrive following morning shootaround. If he misses Wednesday's game, it would be his first absence of the 2018-19 campaign. Shelvin Mack would be a strong candidate to start at point guard.