Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable with sore knee
Conley is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to a sore left knee.
Conley hasn't missed any time of late, but he's likely battling some soreness after playing a combined 79 minutes over the Grizzlies' last two games. Look for an update on the veteran's status at shootaround Friday morning.
