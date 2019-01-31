Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable with sore knee

Conley is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to a sore left knee.

Conley hasn't missed any time of late, but he's likely battling some soreness after playing a combined 79 minutes over the Grizzlies' last two games. Look for an update on the veteran's status at shootaround Friday morning.

