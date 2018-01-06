Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Remains without timetable for return

Conley (Achilles) recently indicated that he plans to return at some point this season, but remains without a timetable for return, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Conley has started doing some limited contact drills with the team's assistant coaches, but says he's still battling with some overall soreness in the Achilles. "I'm just going through the process, and unfortunately the process is slow. But I'm making progress," Conley said Friday. It sounds like the Grizzlies are going to remain as cautious as possible with him as he slowly ups his activity and that likely means he'll be sidelined for at least a few more weeks. That said, Conley has yet to provide any sort of timetable, so he can still be considered out indefinitely.