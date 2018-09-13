Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Resumes 5-on-5 work

Conley (heel) has recently started playing 5-on-5 basketball and taking part in workouts with teammates, Eli Savoie of Sports 56 WHBQ reports.

Conley missed all but 12 games of the 2017-18 campaign following left heel surgery, but after an entire offseason of rehabilitation, he's finally nearing full health. He's already able to go through 5-on-5 work, which suggests he should be ready to go ahead of the preseason opener Oct. 2. According to Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, there's "no doubt about it" that Conley will also be healthy for the start of training camp. All of that said, everything appears to be positive regarding his recovery, so fantasy owners should have confidence in selecting the veteran in upcoming drafts. Conley is just one year removed from averaging 20.5 points, 6.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.5 three-pointers across 69 games in 2016-17.