Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out another two weeks

Conley (Achilles) will miss at least two more weeks before another update is provided.

Conley continues to go through therapy and treatment to alleviated the soreness in his left heel and while he was seen doing some light on-court work recently, he's still slated to miss some time. Another two weeks rules Conley out for an additional seven games and there's certainly a chance he misses more time depending on how the injury feels once there's an increase in activity. With Conley still sidelined for the foreseeable future, Tyreke Evans should remain the starting point guard and see an elevated workload, while both Andrew Harrison and Mario Chalmers benefit with a few extra minutes as well.