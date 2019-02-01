Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out Friday
Conley (knee) is out Friday against the Hornets.
As expected, the veteran will miss Friday's game. It will mark just Conley's second absence of the season -- his first coming Dec. 17 against the Warriors. In that contest, Shelvin Mack drew the start at point guard and finished with eight points, four rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable with sore knee•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Another double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Big double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores game-high 31 points in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...