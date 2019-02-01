Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out Friday

Conley (knee) is out Friday against the Hornets.

As expected, the veteran will miss Friday's game. It will mark just Conley's second absence of the season -- his first coming Dec. 17 against the Warriors. In that contest, Shelvin Mack drew the start at point guard and finished with eight points, four rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories