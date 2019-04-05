Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out Friday
Conley (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Originally considered doubtful heading into Friday, Conley has officially been deemed inactive for Friday's matchup due to lingering left ankle soreness. Teammate Delon Wright will presumably be in-line for another spot-start against the Mavericks on Friday. With only three games left as well, it wouldn't be too surprising if the Grizzlies elect to sit their star point guard for the rest of the season.
