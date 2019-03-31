Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out Sunday
Conley has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Clippers with left ankle soreness.
It's unclear of the severity of Conley's injury at this time, and more information should come out following Sunday's game. At this time, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trailblazers. In his absence, Delon Wright should see a larger role.
