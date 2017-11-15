Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Pacers

Conley (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Conley has been dealing with a sore Achilles for much of the season, but was unable to go through the team's morning shootaround and has now been ruled out entirely for Wednesday's contest. Coach David Fizdale mentioned that Conley is getting day-to-day evaluations and maintenance on the Achilles, so it appears he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. Conley's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Rockets, but in the meantime, look for Mario Chalmers and Tyreke Evans to benefit the most in his absence.