Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out Wednesday

Conley (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Trailblazers, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Conley came into the game listed as doubtful, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out. This will be Conley's second straight absence as he continues to deal with left ankle soreness. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks. Delon Wright will likely start in his place once again.