Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's loss

Conley totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Rockets.

Conley certainly wasn't shy, evidenced by the fact that he was the only Grizzly to launch more than seven field-goal attempts. Conley showed some rust, but that was to be expected in his first game back after missing 70 tilts due to a heel injury last season. For better or worse, the offense is in his hands.