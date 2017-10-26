Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 21 in loss

Conley recorded 21 points (7015 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 103-94 loss to the Mavericks.

Conley must still be considered one of the league's elite point guards despite some shaky performances early in the season. Although the team added Tyree Evans and Ben McLemore, they lost Zach Randolph to the Kings and in order to stay relevant, it looks like the team will rest on the shoulders of Conley and Marc Gasol moving forward. With a poor performance against the Warriors notwithstanding, it appears that Conley will be called upon to put up big stat lines to get the Grizzlies anywhere close to playoff contention.