Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 22 points in victory

Conley scored 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with one rebound, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Saturday's 113-104 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Conley, a 26.1 percent three-point shooter, shot exceptionally well from three-point land, sinking four-of-nine attempts. In his first game back from an Achilles injury, the Memphis guard shot 44.4 percent from the field against the Clippers. Conley, a career 37.7 percent three-point shooter, looks to continue his long-range shooting turnaround against the Lakers on Sunday.