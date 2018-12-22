Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 23 points in Friday's loss
Conley collected 23 points (8-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 102-99 loss to the Kings.
Conley matched his career high in made threes while filling up the stat sheet and contributing in every category. He continues to show up on the injury report due to a hamstring injury, but Conley has only missed one contest because of it. Expect him to keep trying to play through it so long as the pain is manageable.
