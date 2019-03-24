Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 23 points in Saturday's loss
Conley accumulated 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Timberwolves.
Conley made his return following a one-game absence for rest and scored at least 20 points for the seventh straight contest. The 31-year-old point guard will likely take the court in the next two matchups (Monday versus Thunder, Wednesday versus Warriors). However, those in daily leagues will want to keep an eye on his status regardless, especially in advance of the back-to-back set scheduled for next weekend (Saturday versus Suns, Sunday versus Clippers). As long as he suits up though, Conley is still a strong option across all fantasy formats.
