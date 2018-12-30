Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 26 points in Saturday's loss
Conley produced 26 points (9-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Celtics.
Conley wasn't efficient as a scorer but he piled up the counting stats while contributing in every category. The team's offense will continue to run through Conley and Marc Gasol, and the duo of veterans remain strong options across all fantasy formats.
