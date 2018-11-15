Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 26 points in Wednesday's win
Conley collected 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Bucks.
Conley has combined to score 82 points (on 28-of-56 from the field) over the last three games, this after mostly struggling with his shot through the first 10 games of 2018-19. Friday's matchup with an up-tempo Kings opponent offers another good chance for Conley to cook up a bunch of counting stats.
