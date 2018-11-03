Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 28 in win

Conley had 28 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3PT, 11-13 FT), five rebounds and five assists in Friday's win over Utah.

Conley was the only Grizzlies' player to top 20 points, and he did so thanks in large part to a season-high 13 free throw attempts. Over his last five games, Conley is putting up 23.0 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.