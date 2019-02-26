Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 30 points in Monday's win
Conley contributed 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 110-105 win over the Lakers.
Conley (ankle) had been listed as probable but obviously felt well enough to give it a go, as he torched the Lakers in this one. This is the sixth time through 59 appearances this season that Conley has scored at least 30 points, and Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls represents an opportunity for the 31-year-old veteran to close out the month of February on a high note.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.