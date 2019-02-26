Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 30 points in Monday's win

Conley contributed 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 110-105 win over the Lakers.

Conley (ankle) had been listed as probable but obviously felt well enough to give it a go, as he torched the Lakers in this one. This is the sixth time through 59 appearances this season that Conley has scored at least 30 points, and Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls represents an opportunity for the 31-year-old veteran to close out the month of February on a high note.