Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 31 points in Friday's loss

Conley (shoulder) produced 31 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four steals, three rebounds, and two assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss to the Nets.

Conley dealt with shoulder stiffness in the lead-up to Friday's matchup, but ultimately he didn't seem to be bothered by it after going scoreless (0-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with only one assist versus three turnovers in 28 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Pistons. Conley has now scored at least 30 points four times this season, and he matched his season high in steals as well. With that being said, he has posted his two worst assist totals of the campaign through these first two games of January.