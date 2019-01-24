Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores game-high 31 points in loss
Conley ended with 31 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 loss to Charlotte.
Conley dropped a game-high 31 points Wednesday but it was to no avail as the Grizzlies suffered their seventh straight loss. Despite consistent rumors around Conley's future with the team, he has been playing well over the past two weeks, shooting at least 50 percent in four of his past six games. Owners simply have to hope that if he is traded, it is to a favorable spot and that if he remains on the Grizzlies, a shutdown does not cut short his season.
