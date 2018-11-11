Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores season-high 32 points in Saturday's win
Conley contributed 32 points (12-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 overtime win against the 76ers.
Conley had combined to score just 13 points over the last two games (and 25 over the last three), so his season high scoring output was a welcome sight for fantasy owners. Moreover, Conley had connected on just nine-of-33 field-goal attempts over the last three tilts, so his efficiency in this contest was also notable. The 31-year-old point guard remains one of the top options at his position and serves as the top offensive option for the Grizzlies (along with Marc Gasol).
