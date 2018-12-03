Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores team-high 21 points Sunday

Conley finished with 21 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to the 76ers.

Conley scored 21 points Sunday as the Grizzlies lost a tough one to the 76ers. In what was certainly not his finest performance of the season, Conley still managed to produce across the board. He is off to an excellent start this season after missing basically the entire 2017-18 campaign, reflected in the Grizzlies current record. As long as he can stay healthy he should finish well above his preseason rank, making him a nice value selection across all formats.