Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Sees downturn in loss

Conley provided nine points (4-8 FG. 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and one block across 31 minutes in the Grizzlies' 117-101 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Conley was a lot less involved on the offensive end than usual, taking his fewest shot attempts of the season. He was at least able to bounce back from an 18.8 percent shooting night versus the Suns in his most recent contest, but he still generated the first single-digit scoring tally of the campaign. Despite his reduced output the last two games, Conley has been of the Grizzlies' most consistent weapons and is rewarding fantasy owners with averages of 18.1 points, 5.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 31.0 minutes.